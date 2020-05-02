The 2019-20 WVU swimming and diving season was one that was much anticipated with the new Aquatic Center at Mylan Park being used for the first time. It ended as a successful one, despite being cut short.
“Our men’s team had a very strong season,” head coach Vic Riggs said Thursday. “Our first dual meet was our only loss of the season. We added some new teams to the meet schedule this year. We got to travel down and compete against SMU and we had a real solid meet there.”
While the men’s team only had one loss, the women’s team also fared well.
“Our women’s program had a very solid season as well,” Riggs said. “We went undefeated in the Big 12.”
With the new facilities being available, the Mountaineers didn’t waste time in showing off what they now have, hosting multiple events this year.
“During the season, we hosted our first mid-season invite and then we hosted the Big 12 championships at the end of February,” Riggs said. “Both of those were very successful not only for us but the teams that came.”
Now that WVU has hosted different events and has shown that the facilities are some of the top facilities in the Big 12, the conference has taken notice.
“Just learned yesterday that the Big 12 has decided on a rotation between us and Texas,” Riggs announced. “So, Texas will host the Big 12 championships next year in 2021 and then we’ll have it back in 2022 and that’ll be the rotation for the Big 12 so we’ll be hosting the Big 12 championships on even years.”