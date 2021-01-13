The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving team set records as they opened their season in the Backyard Brawl against the University of Pittsburgh at Mylan Park on Wednesday.
Junior Paul Lenz led the Mountaineers on the men’s side as he set a school record on the 3-meter dive with a score of 396.98. Lenz also placed first in the platform dive with a score of 334.95 as well as the 1-meter dive with a score of 363.23.
The men were able to place in all top three spots in the 1-meter dive, while grabbing second, fourth, and fifth place in the 3-meter dive event. The men were also able get another first place and fifth place finish in the platform event.
On the women’s side, freshman Sara Haggerty scored a school record 254.03 on the platform dive, good enough for a third place finish in the event. Sophomore Holly Darling was able to finish first place in the 3-meter dive with a score of 306.08 while also finishing fifth in the platform dive and sixth in the 1-meter dive.
The swim portion of the meet will take place on Thursday as the Mountaineers will look to get off to a good start this season.
The women’s team is scheduled to take on Iowa State on Jan. 23, while the men’s team will be back in action Jan. 29 against Notre Dame.