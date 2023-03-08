Numerous members of the West Virginia University dive team competed at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown this week.
The three-day competition began Monday afternoon and concluded on Wednesday. Five Mountaineers represented WVU at the championships. Freshman Abigail Sullivan, sophomore Sarah Krusinski and senior Marian Tiemeier competed on the women's side of the competition, while sophomore Glenn Eloriaga and senior Owen Johns competed on the men’s side.
Each event contained a preliminary/quarterfinal round and a final championship round.
The first day of action included the women’s 3-meter event and men’s 1-meter event.
In the women’s 3-meter preliminaries, Krusinski placed 45th out of the 70 total competitors with a total score of 233.10. Tiemeier finished close behind in 51st place after receiving a total score of 225.85.
Virginia claimed the top two spots in the final round of the women’s 3-meter, as Elizabeth Kaye and Jennifer Bell earned first and second place, respectively. In third place was Victoria Franz representing Buffalo.
Johns had two strong performances in the men’s 1-meter event. In the preliminaries, he finished ninth after scoring 306.65 total points. In the final round, he earned a total score of 582.05 to place 15th.
Day two of the championships featured the women’s 1-meter events and the men’s 3-meter events.
Tiemeier led the Mountaineers in the women’s 1-meter preliminary round, scoring a total of 255.90 to place 15th. Sullivan finished 43rd with a total score of 225.85, while Krusinski finished 52nd after scoring 217.85.
In the final round, Tiemeier earned a score of 491.15 to place 18th.
Eloriaga finished 28th with a total score of 281.55 in the men’s 3-meter preliminary round, while Johns claimed 40th place after a score of 244.65 total points.
The men’s and women’s platform dive events took place on the final day of the championships.
In the women’s platform preliminary, Krusinski finished with a score of 211.20 to earn 15th place. Sullivan finished right beside her in 16th place after scoring 210.25 points.
Krusinski earned 420.30 points in the final round to finish in 15th place, while Sullivan earned 403.75 points to end in 18th place.
In the men’s platform preliminary, Eloriaga placed 14th after scoring 276.50 points. In the final round, he placed 15th with a score of 547.40 to wrap up competition for the Mountaineers.
The swim and dive teams will both compete again on March 9-11 at the CSCAA National Invitational Championship in Elkhart, Indiana.