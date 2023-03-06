The West Virginia University dive team will compete in the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships this week at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
The championships will take place March 6-8. Action began Monday at noon, while the final day of events will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Five Mountaineers will be representing WVU at the championships for Zone A. Sophomore Sarah Krusinski, freshman Abigail Sullivan and senior Marian Tiemeler will compete on the women's side of the competition, while senior Owen Johns and sophomore Glenn Eloriaga will compete on the men’s side.
Eloriaga and Krusinski will be competing in all three events on their respective sides, which includes the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events.
Tiemeier and Johns will only compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter events on their respective sides, while Sullivan will be competing in the 1-meter and platform events at the championships.
The NCAA qualification standards for men required a score of at least 300 for 1-meter, 320 for 3-meter and 300 for platform throughout the past season. For the women, the required score is at least 265 for 1-meter, 280 for 3-meter and 225 for platform.
There are five total zone meets spread across the NCAA. For each event, there is a different number of qualification spots for the NCAA Championship.
The top four male and top five female divers from the platform event at each zone will automatically qualify for the NCAA Championship. The top six male and top five divers from the 1-meter will qualify, and the top five male and top six female divers from the 3-meter will qualify as well.
Based on how the zone performed at last season’s NCAA Championship, each zone will earn an additional amount of qualifying spots for each event.
Divers from 44 different schools are scheduled to participate in the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships.
The women’s 3-meter and men’s 1-meter championships will take place on Monday, while the men’s 3-meter and the women’s 1-meter will occur on Tuesday. The final day of the championships will include both the men’s and women’s platform championships.