The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swim and dive teams competed in the Big 12 Championships this past week in Austin, Texas.
The event ran through Feb. 22-25 at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. Preliminary action began on Wednesday morning, while final events started on Thursday evening.
Many Mountaineers earned podium finishes on Wednesday evening. In the women’s 200 medley relay event, senior Jacqueline McCutchan, freshman Mia Cheatwood, senior Harna Minezawa and freshman Ada Szwabinska finished in third place with a final time of 1:39.43.
The men’s team also earned third place in its 200 medley relay, as junior Justin Heimes, sophomore Danny Berlitz, senior David Snider and sophomore Conner McBeth finished with a 1:26.42 final time
West Virginia claimed its first silver medal in the women’s 800 free relay event. Junior Abby Reardon, freshman Gabriela Martin, sophomore Miranda Kirtley and sophomore Morgan Burton completed the race in 7:15.56 to grab second place.
Junior Roanoke Shirk and freshmen swimmers Max Nielsen, Jamin Harlan and William Mullen completed the men’s 800 free relay race in 6:31.10 to earn third place and close out night one for the Mountaineers.
Reardon and Kirtley both placed within the top 10 of the women’s 500 free event to kick off day two of the championships. Reardon finished in sixth place after a 4:50.31 final time, while Kirtley placed eighth with a final time of 4:53.01.
Both sides of the team earned bronze in the 400-relay event. McClutchan, Cheatwood, Minezawa and Szwabinska finished in 3:39.10, while Heimes, Berlitz, Snider and McBeth finished the race in 3:11.67.
The highlight of the championships for WVU came on Friday evening, as McCutchan earned gold in the women’s 100 back final. McCutchan finished in 54.14 to grab the first and only gold medal for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia also claimed two silver medals on Friday evening in the women’s and men’s 200-free relay events. Cheatwood, McCutchan, Minezawa and Szwabinska completed the event in 1:30.94 to earn second place. Sophomore Braden Osborn joined Berlitz, Shirk and McBeth as they finished with a final time of 1:18.83.
In the men’s 200 back event, Heimes earned the bronze medal after finishing with a 1:43.84 final time. Soon after, Mullen earned silver in the 1650-yard freestyle event. Mullen completed the event in 15:20.04.
On the final day of the meet, sophomore Mia Walters grabbed another bronze medal for the Mountaineers in the women’s 200 butterfly race. Walters finished with a final time of 2:00.82 to claim third place.
Berlitz, Osborn, Shirk and McBeth closed out the championships for West Virginia with a silver medal in the men’s 400 freestyle relay. The group finished with a 2:54.77 final time.
The men’s team finished in third place in the final standings with 755 total points, while the women’s team finished in fourth place with 540 points. In total, the Mountaineers claimed 16 medals during the championships.
Texas once again dominated on both sides of the championship. Its men’s team scored 1060 total points and the women's team claimed 1105 points. The victory marked the 11th straight sweep for Texas at the Big 12 Championships.