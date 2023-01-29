The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated Villanova University after honoring their seniors Saturday afternoon at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
Both the men and women earned team victories, as the men’s team won 207.5-83.5, and the women’s team outperformed Villanova 194-100.
Senior swimmers Jacqueline McCutchan and Harna Minezawa started the day with a victory in the women’s 400-yard medley relay along with freshmen swimmers Mia Cheatwood and Ada Szwabinska.
The men continued the relay success as senior David Snider, junior Justin Heimes, junior Danny Berlitz and sophomore Conner McBeth finished first in the men’s 400-yard medley relay.
McCutchan finished first in the women’s 100-yard backstroke race, as well as the women’s 100-yard freestyle event. She completed the 100-yard backstroke with a 27.51 final time and finished the 100-yard freestyle with a 24.94 final time.
“It was a really positive atmosphere, which made the senior meet even better,” McCutchan said.
Minezawa and Snider also saw individual victories on their senior night. Minezawa earned first place in the women's 100-yard butterfly race, while Snider finished first in the men’s 100-yard butterfly.
“It’s a dream come true, honestly, as cliche as it sounds,” said Snider when asked what it means to represent WVU on senior night. “I’m not just representing WVU or the WVU swim team, but we represent the state as a whole.”
Senior Owen Johns grabbed two victories on the diveboard, winning the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.
Junior William Mullen, junior Roanoke Shirk, sophomore Reilly Keaney, and freshmen swimmers Max Nielson, Álvaro Santiago and Adam McDonald earned individual victories for the Mountaineers throughout the day.
On the women’s team, freshman Olivia Busch, junior Abby Reardon, junior Paige Dressel and sophomore Sarah Krusinski grabbed victories as well.
Moving forward, the swim and dive team is preparing for the Big 12 Championships.
“Everybody is all in for this year,” Snider said. “I’m excited that we will be able to go out with a bang.”
The men’s and women’s swim and dive teams will compete again at the Big 12 Championships, which will take place on Feb. 22 in Austin, Texas at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.