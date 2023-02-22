The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are heading to Austin, Texas, to compete in the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships.
The championship will be held on Feb. 22-25 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Five Big 12 teams will be competing in the championship: WVU, Texas, TCU, Iowa State and Kansas. All teams will compete in the women’s events, while only WVU, Texas and TCU will compete in the men’s events.
The women’s team finished the season 6-2, winning its only Big 12 matchup against Iowa State earlier this year.
The Mountaineers won the West Virginia State Games and the WVU Invite, while also defeating Cincinnati, Northern Iowa and Villanova. The team’s two losses come from Penn State on Nov. 4 and Pitt on Jan. 14.
The women’s team won its last three meets and looks strong going into the postseason. Its 6-2 record this season is a major improvement from last season when the team finished 2-3.
The men’s team had a 4-2 record this season, also falling short to Penn State and Pitt. Similarly, the men’s team won the WV State Games and the WVU Invite while also defeating Cincinnati and Villanova.
In the 2022 Big 12 Championship, the WVU women’s team scored 503 points to place fourth and the men’s team grabbed 788 points and a single gold medal to place third.
The Texas Longhorns dominated the 2022 Big 12 Championship on both sides. The men’s team totaled 1033 points and 18 gold medals, while the women’s team earned 1083 points and claimed all of the 21 available gold medals.
TCU placed second overall in last year's championship. The Horned Frogs claimed 587 points from the women’s team to place third, while the men’s team earned 828 points and won two gold medals to finish second.
This season, the Texas men’s team finished 9-1 after only losing to a No. 13 ranked Ohio State back in January. Since then, Texas has won four straight matches heading into the Big 12 Championships. The women’s team ended the regular season 9-0. The women’s team notably defeated No. 1-ranked Virginia in November of last year.
The TCU men’s team ended their season 3-2, beating out SMU, Hawaii, and Missouri State in its last three meets to hold a winning record. The women’s team suffered as they finished 0-5 in dual meet competition this season.
Iowa State and Kansas are the two schools only competing on the women’s side in the Big 12 Championship.
The Cyclones finished the season 6-3, defeating South Dakota State, South Dakota, Iowa, UNI, TCU and North Texas. The team ended 1-2 in the Big 12 after losses to WVU and Kansas this year.
Kansas ended 4-2 after defeating Lindenwood, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa State. Its two losses come from the Kansas Classic and against Arkansas.
The 2023 Big 12 Championship events are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and the finals will begin on Saturday at 5 p.m.