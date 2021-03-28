Four members of the WVU men’s swim and dive team competed in the second round of the NCAA Championships. David Dixon competed in the 100-meter butterfly while Jacob Cardinal Mooney, Jake Lowe and Owen Johns all competed in the 3-meter springboard.
In the 100-meter butterfly, Dixon finished 32nd overall with a final time of 46.72, jumping ten spots from his preliminary standings. In addition, his time was just seconds off his personal best time and ranks No. 2 in program history.
"We were really happy with David's swim this morning," WVU coach Vic Riggs said. "He was just off his best time and his second 50 was very strong. He's swimming better every race, and that really sets him up well for the final day tomorrow."
Tremblay led the charge for the divers, finishing in 44th place with a final tally of 244.25, with Johns and Lowe just behind him in 46th (226.80) and 47th (207.25) place.
"Jake dove his final event of his college career today, and although he missed a few entries, his execution was very good," diving coach Kara Helder said. "Owen showed off a good portion of what we trained this year, however his inexperience did come into play a little. For Jacob, he was off a bit and had some difficulty finding his finishes. Although it was a bit of a tough day for our guys, this is still the national stage, and I'm so proud of their efforts. We are looking forward to watching Jacob and PJ Lenz compete on platform tomorrow, which is their best event."
Dixon, Lenz and Tremblay all advanced to compete the next day to wrap up competition.
Dixon finished in 12th place in the 200 butterfly final, earning him an Honorable All-American mention to conclude the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Dixon’s All-American mention makes him the 25th Mountaineer ever to earn that honor.
Dixon finished with a time of 1:41.90, which was seconds off of the school’s program record as well.
"Today was a very strong showing for David," Riggs said. "He had a nice swim in the morning to give himself a good position in the consolation final. He had a really good race tonight, and it was great to see him earn Honorable Mention All-America honors. He did a great job managing his swim and representing the Flying WV. We are very proud of him after a successful week."
In addition to Dixon’s success, Tremblay and Lenz participated in the platform diving preliminary round. Lenz led the charge for the divers, with a score of 279.25, good enough for 32nd place. Not far behind was Tremblay in 37th with a score of 237.90.
"Of course, the experience of this week, competing at the highest level, is something our divers are extremely thankful for, but I think there's a little bit of disappointment that's come with it for them as well," Helder said. "Our guys warmed up really well again today, but they were a little flat in competition. That's somewhat to be expected after a short season with limited competitive experience, but we can definitely walk away this weekend knowing that we can use this experience and build on it in the future."