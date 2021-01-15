The WVU men’s and women’s swim teams hit the water for the first time this season in the Backyard Brawl against the University of Pittsburgh at Trees Pool on Thursday.
The men’s team was defeated by a score of 193-107 bringing their record to 0-1 overall. However, they were able to have good performances from many athletes.
The Mountaineers were led by many veterans including senior David Dixon. Dixon dominated the butterfly events, earning first place in both the 200-yard fly (1:44.2) and the 100-yard fly (47.8).
Fellow senior Max Gustafson earned a win in the 200-yard free (1:38.6) and second in the 100-yard free (45.1).
Senior Ryen Van Wyk also finished second in the 50-free (20.3), with the relay teams finishing second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (2:59.4), and third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:29.9).
Rounding out the top performances, junior Josh Harlan finished second in the 400-yard individual medley (4:00.45) and second in the 200-yard backstroke (1:48.9).
For the women’s team, the Mountaineers were defeated by a score of 173-127 bringing their record to 0-1 overall.
The women were led by a dominant performance from senior Ally Vannetta who earned victories in both the 100-yard backstroke (55.12) and the 200-yard backstroke (1:58.6).
Sophomore Harna Minezawa also made a big impact, winning both the 100-yard fly (54.6) and the 50-yard free (23.1) with fellow teammate, Emily Haimes, close in second (23.1).
Other big performances came from freshman Jordan Buechler, who won the 200-yard free (1:49.3), and finished second in the 100-yard free (51.3). Contributions also came from Lauren Musbach, who finished second in the 200-yard fly (2:05.2).
Relays were essential to the Mountaineers as well, as they came second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.3) and both second (3:23.9) and third (3:27.9) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The women’s team will get back in the water at noon on Jan. 23, against Iowa State, while the men’s team will stay in Morgantown to take on Notre Dame on Jan. 29.