Going into the 2020-21 season, the West Virginia swim and dive team was unsure of how its season would be conducted in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even head coach Vic Riggs did not know what the Big 12 had in store for the season prior to its start.
The Mountaineers started their season in a virtual format against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish swam in South Bend, Indiana, while the Mountaineers swam in Morgantown. The virtual meets were conducted with the student-athletes racing in their events, and then the times were compared with how the opponent’s times were.
“What we’re looking at doing is a series of events each week, you get a couple of days to get those done and then you submit the times to each other and kind of rank our kids that way,” Riggs said about the potential of virtual meets. “Without having the opportunity to have any dual meets, it’s important to have the kids see how they’re doing, at least inside the Big 12 conference. Basically, it will run like a regular practice at our own facility.”
This was a big change for the sport, especially mentally. Rather than competing against other racers in the next lane over, they competed against the clock and against each other, which can be a large feat to overcome, especially mentally.
Coming into the season, training was a little different, as some athletes could train most days and some could only train sporadically due to them not being able to come in every day as a team. However, once everyone was back on campus, the training and practice schedule somewhat went back to normal.
Once the season began, the virtual format was discontinued after the Notre Dame meet. From there, the team was able to travel and invite other teams to their facilities. The meets went on as lanes were shared by roommates to limit the spread.
The Mountaineers overcame all obstacles this year just to be able to compete. From not knowing if they will even have a season to competing virtually, they chose mind over matter and competed.
“What we’ve talked about is coming out of COVID-19 as better individuals, better teammates and a better team,” Riggs said.