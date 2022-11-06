The West Virginia University men and women’s swimming and diving teams both suffered losses against Penn State University during their two-day meet on Friday and Saturday, at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The women’s team competed against the Nittany Lions on Friday, losing by a score of 208-92. The men’s team met on Saturday and finished with a 200.5-96.5 result.
These losses bring both teams to a 2-1 record this season.
Despite a defeat, multiple members on the women’s team managed to claim first place in their respective events.
Freshman Olivia Busch gave the Mountaineers their first victory of the meet, accomplishing first in the 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 10:15.88.
Mia Cheatwood won first-place in 100 yard breaststroke with a 1:02.41 time, then went on to win the 200 yard breaststroke as well.
The women’s meet concluded with the 400 yard freestyle relay event, in which Cheatwood, Abby Reardon, Gabriela Martin and Kate Beckish earned a 3:27.82 time and finished in second place.
The men’s team also claimed second-place in the 400 yard freestyle relay, as Conner McBeth, Braden Osborn, Roanoke Shirk and Max Nielson completed the relay with a time of 3:27.82.
McBeth was the only member of the men’s team to pick up a victory, winning the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 44.74.
In the diving events, senior Owen Johns had two second-place finishes, ending with a final score of 342.68 in the three meter dive and 294.98 in the one meter.
West Virginia will compete again on November 17-19 as they host the third annual WVU Invitational, taking place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.
Six schools will be traveling to participate in the event, including Colgate, Drexel, ECU, Old Dominion, Seton Hall and Villanova.