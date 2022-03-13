The West Virginia men's and women's swimming teams concluded their action at the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) National Invitational Championships with 12 top-10 finishes.
Justin Heimes led the Mountaineers with three of those top-10 finishes. He finished fifth in the 50-yard backstroke (22.29), sixth in the 100-yard backstroke (48.02), and ninth in the 200-yard backstroke (1:46.87).
Jacqueline McCutchan posted two top-10 finishes for the women as well in the 100 IM (7th - 56.16) and the 50 back (10th - 25.61). West Virginia's women's team performed well enough to make it in tenth place with a score of 221.5.
“The women had an excellent meet. We brought them here to focus on post season racing and to learn, and they did just that,” Mountaineer Associate Head Coach Liz Iliff said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how they showed up and raced in each session and grew as a team. We capped the evening with top-10 finishes from both Jacqueline and Mia Walters, culminating in a atop-10 women’s team finish.”
In the 1650 free, it was Miranda Kirtley and William Mullen who earned top-10 for West Virginia. Kirtley finished seventh with a 16:44.1 while Mullem finished eighth with a 15:35.5.
“Our men performed very well in a national championship meet,” Mountaineer Associate Head Coach Rick West said. “We went into the final day starting out our races much better in prelim swims than the previous sessions. I believe these underclassmen have set themselves up for success as they develop through our program.”
The final top-10 finish for the Mountaineers was Walters with a 2:00.74 in the 200-fly. The Mountaineers earned some success centered around a few key contributors that proved to be consistent.
Up next for these teams is the 2022 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships on March 23-26. PJ Lenz will represent West Virginia for the second time in his career.