Spring competition for West Virginia University swimming and diving started over the weekend, resulting in a pair of losses to the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road.
The Backyard Brawl marked the first meet in more than a month for both the men's and women's teams. It was a two day event, with diving beginning on the first day of competition on Friday.
Pittsburgh defeated both swimming teams, with the men falling 183-115 and the women facing a loss by a score of 182-116.
On the first day of competition, WVU had two divers place in the top-five in women's 3-meter and one diver place in the top-three in the men's 1-meter.
“Overall, a very good effort today,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “Though, it’s always tough to lose a meet, we had a lot of bright spots today for both teams.”
Both the men's and women's teams are now 3-2 and have won all three meets at home and lost both on the road.
For the men's team, junior William Mullen got the Mountaineers their first win of the day in the 1,000-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 9:22.76.
Sophomore Conner McBeth had two wins in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.31 and 100 freestyle, in a 44:40 pace.
Sophomore Danny Berlitz also added a win to the ledger for the Blue and Gold in the 400-yard individual medley, with a time of 3:52.71.
The women won five times against the Panthers, including two victories by freshman Mia Cheatwood and one win each for junior Abby Reardon and senior Jacqueline McCutchan.
Reardon won the 200 free, finishing at 1:51.87. Cheatwood's first of two victories came in the 100-yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:02.15.
Cheatwood’s second victory came in the 200-yard breaststroke, completing that in a time of 2:17.88.
As the women come back for the spring semester, they will set their sights on a Big 12 adversary, the Iowa State Cyclones. WVU will seek its fourth win of the season with hopes to put itself in a good spot for the Big 12 championships, which begin in late February.
The women’s meet against ISU will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon at the Beyer Pool in Ames, Iowa.
As for the men, they look to get a needed victory against the Villanova Wildcats. Their meet will commence on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. and will last through Saturday, Jan. 28, with events starting at noon.
It will be a home meet, with the men's events taking place at The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.