The West Virginia men’s and women’s diving teams finished up competing at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships with PJ Lenz qualifying to represent the Mountaineers in the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
Lenz led West Virginia in the men’s platform final, finishing in sixth place posting a score of 660.85. Nick Cover finished in 12th place with a 604.35, while Glenn Eloriaga placed 14th with a total score of 599.2
Sarah Krusinski was the only Mountaineer to compete in the women’s platform competition. She was able to finish in 11th place with a total score of 434.9.
There were a total of 14 men and 15 women that competed in the finals of each event on the final day of competition.
West Virginia will now wait until the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from March 23-26 in Atlanta, Ga. Lenz will participate in the championships for the second time in his career.