Tech company RECUR announced a partnership with WVU and six other universities across the country to sell branded NFTs, according to a press release Wednesday.
For starters, what is an NFT?
NFT stands for non-fungible token. An NFT is a unit of data that allows items such as photos, videos and audio to be bought and sold digitally.
RECUR is calling their program NFTU. This platform will allow universities to sell photos and videos as NFT directly to their fans.
NFTU is the only market for university NFTs at the moment.
RECUR is allowing owners to sell their NFTs anywhere online while still retaining ownership of that product. This allows the NFT to be resold on multiple platforms while the owner will earn royalties from that asset forever.
Syracuse, LSU and the Pac-12 Conference have already announced their partnership with RECUR. The other universities partnering with RECUR are Florida State, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Utah.
RECUR recently announced a partnership with ViacomCBS. This partnership will allow shows from channels like CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV and more, to join in on selling NFTs.
RECUR was co-founded by Zach Bruch and Trevor George. Bruch has been one of the leading figures in the crypto industry and has held positions at Kraken, Cumberland/DRW and JST Capital.
George was the owner of Trevco and he was the owner of Blue Wheel.