The West Virginia tennis team picked up their second straight victory, beating WIlliam & Mary 4-3 on Saturday at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center in Williamsburg, Virginia.
The day began with doubles play and things did not start off well for the Mountaineers. Momoko Nagato and Ting-Pei Changlost 6-2, forcing West Virginia into an early 0-1 hole in doubles. William & Mary secured the doubles point, with Camilla Bossi and Kendall Kovick, losing 4-6 in their doubles matchup.
With West Virginia down early, Kovick came up big in singles. No. 3 Kovick won her match 6-3, 6-1, knotting things at 1-1. No. 4 Michaela Kucharova gave West Virginia the lead, winning 6-4, 6-0, putting the Mountaineers ahead 2-1.
West Virginia went up 3-1, after Tatiana Lipatova won 6-3, 7-5, putting West Virginia in the driver’s seat to pick up a victory.
Bossi clinched things for the Mountaineers, winning a three-set battle 6-2, 1-6, 7-5. This gave West Virginai their fourth point, as the Mountaineers would go on and win 4-3.
"It was a good first match on the road for us, this weekend," Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. "We found ourselves in a battle and the team responded well. We are looking forward to continuing the matches on the road tomorrow."
Tomorrow, West Virginia will be back in action, as they face VCU in Richmond, Virginia.