The WVU tennis team dropped the final match of a long homestand 5-2, to Big 12 foe No. 26 Baylor, at the Summit Tennis Academy on Sunday.
West Virginia (7-9, 0-2 Big 12) has been in the midst of a skid, losing six out of their last seven matches, and opening up Big 12 with two tough losses.
The Mountaineers started off the day strong, claiming the doubles point. Freshman Tatiana Lipatova and senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia topped Paula Baranano and Alina Shcherbinina, 6-4, to give WVU their first point of the day.
Freshman Kendall Kovick and sophomore Momoko Nagato lost 6-4 to Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva.
Freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang won a back-and-forth match, knocking off Baylor's No. 5 pair including Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, 6-4. The victory secured the doubles’ point for the Mountaineers.
In singles play, the Bears won the first four matches.
In the No. 2 match, Bovolskaia lost to Herrero, 6-2 6-4, to give Baylor its first point of the day. Lipatova fought valiantly agaisnt No. 123 Alina Shcherbinina, but ultimately dropped the match, losing a pair of 7-5 sets.
In the No. 1 spot, Kovick fell to Isabella Harvison, 6-3, 7-5, before Krywoj held off Nagato to secure the match for the Bears.
Krywoj won the first set 6-3, before Nagato forced a tiebreaker set with a 7-6(3) victory in the second. Krwoj ultimately hung on against Nagato, 6-2, to hand Baylor the point.
In the second to last match to finish, freshman Michaela Kucharova came up short in a three-set battle against Baranano. The freshman claimed the first set, 6-4, but lost the second 7-6(3). In the tie-break set, Kucharova lost 10-5.
The Mountaineers avoided the singles sweep as Bossi battled and topped Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva. The freshman fell in the first set, 3-6, to bounce back and force a tie-break, 7-6(5), in the second.
In a back and forth match, Bossi tallied WVU's only singles victory of the day, securing it with a 10-8 super tiebreaker over Sahdiieva.
The Mountaineers look to get back on track on the road in their next game. WVU takes on TCU in Fort Worth, Texas for their next Big 12 matchup.
WVU will look for its first-ever win against the Horned Frogs in that match. The match is on Friday with first serve coming at 2:30 p.m.