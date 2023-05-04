West Virginia University tennis player Camilla Bossi concluded her sophomore season just two weeks ago at the Big 12 Conference Championships. In an interview on the Mountaineer Sports Insider podcast, Bossi reflected on the highs and lows of the season and discussed what the future holds for herself and the team.
“For me it was a challenge, but I really like challenges,” said Bossi while thinking-back on the spring season.
The Mountaineers finished the season 11-12 and 1-8 in Big 12 Conference matchups. In singles competition, Bossi held a 9-11 record during the regular season.
After playing primarily at the No. 4 singles position her freshman year, Bossi took a major leap and played every match this season at the No. 1 spot.
“Playing at a higher position in the lineup, if you make a mistake the other player will for sure take advantage of it and you will basically lose the match,” Bossi said. “It was really important for me to commit to my game every single point so I could improve throughout the season.”
During the summer of 2022, Bossi was able to improve her talents on the court by playing in a professional tournament and training with her coach in Brazil, her home country. Bossi was able to win matches at the professional tournament hosted in Rio de Janeiro, which she believes boosted her confidence heading into the fall season for WVU.
“This was something that gave me a lot of confidence to play well during the season and to practice even harder than before,” said Bossi.
Aside from her own progression, the team as a whole showed great improvement this season. The Mountaineers beat Kansas State for the first time in program history and simultaneously won its first conference matchup since the 2017-2018 season.
Bossi touched on the key differences for the team from last season to this season.
“The biggest difference is that now we believe in ourselves,” said Bossi. “We know the level of the Big 12, we know it is a pretty tough conference, but we also know the level we are capable of playing.”
During the podcast, Bossi also discussed some of the steps she needs to take moving forward. Specifically, she claims that there needs to be a lot of work on her doubles game alongside her doubles partner Ting-Pei Chang.
Bossi and Chang made program history as the first ever doubles tandem to receive a national ranking. In March of 2022, the duo debuted at No. 42 on the ITA top 75 rankings. They managed to stay within the top 75 for the remainder of the fall season.
However, the two seemed to struggle throughout certain matches during the spring season. In regular season competition, Bossi and Chang went 8-9 when paired together.
“We are going to work a lot during the summer and fall to try to come back stronger and to the same level we were playing before, or even better,” Bossi said.
Over the summer break, Bossi will also be traveling home to Brazil to work with her coach and plans to participate in European tournaments to keep her rhythm during the offseason.
“It will be a good offseason to improve and come back stronger,” said Bossi.
The full interview with Mountaineer Sports Insider is available and can be streamed on all podcast platforms.