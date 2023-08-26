West Virginia University tennis star Camilla Bossi is leaving after two years in blue and gold to play on the professional circuit.
“These two years in college gave me more maturity and experience,” Bossi said in a message to the Daily Athenaeum. “So now I feel ready to take this next step!”
Bossi finished with a 61-48 overall record in her career at WVU with a 27-24 singles record and a 34-24 doubles record.
In her freshman season, Bossi made program history with her doubles partner Ting-Pei Chang. They became the first WVU doubles tandem to be nationally ranked, coming in at No. 42 after defeating the No. 5-ranked Baylor duo of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero.
WVU Tennis Head Coach Miha Lisac commented on Bossi’s decision.
“I am extremely proud of Camilla. She has always wanted to become a professional tennis player, and now she is opening the door for herself to do so,” Lisac said. “It is a testament to our program, staff that work with our student athletes and teammates that have helped Camilla set up for her dream of playing in the pros.”