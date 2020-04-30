Hunter Bleser, a graduate transfer from the University of Virginia, is joining the West Virginia University tennis team, WVU coach Miha Lisac announced Thursday.
“We are excited to add Hunter to the 2020 recruiting class,” Lisac said in a press release. “As a graduate transfer, Hunter brings a wealth of experience and is an outstanding addition to our program. We are excited to have the returners together with the newcomers back together in the fall semester and put our program on the map.”
During her senior season at Virginia, Bleser posted a record of 6-5 in singles play and a record of 9-5 in doubles.
She battled injuries during the early part of her collegiate career, ultimately missing time during her freshman and sophomore seasons.
Bleser is a native of New Braunfels, Texas.