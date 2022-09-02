Over the summer, collegiate athletes spend most of their time training for the season ahead. While most train together, the WVU tennis team faces a unique challenge with the majority of its players being international students.
Compared to other teams, West Virginia tennis is a young and diverse group, with only two of its players hailing from the United States. Most of the team comes from other countries, including Brazil, Taiwan, Japan, Russia and the Czech Republic.
“When we dive into the summer semester, what happens, for the most part, is players travel back to their home countries,” WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac said. “We set up the off-season for players to be able to have a program and know and understand what they need to do over the summer.”
For these student-athletes, the summer includes training at their respective clubs and facilities, as well as participating in competitions. Players with nagging injuries also receive treatment and rehabilitation.
Throughout the summer, Lisac said he keeps tabs on all of the players, encouraging them all to stay in touch during the off-season.
For sophomore Camilla Bossi, keeping in touch with her team was no problem, even when she was thousands of miles away.
“I was always trying to talk to them every day,” Bossi said. “I was always talking to them and trying to know how they were feeling, how was their summer and trying to share with them how was my summer.”
A majority of the team, including Bossi, returned home this summer to condition for the upcoming season. Some players spent their time competing internationally.
Earlier this month, Bossi played in the W25 Rio de Janeiro Tennis Tournament, a professional tournament in her home country of Brazil, where she went 4-1 before being forced to drop out of the tournament after suffering an abdominal tear.
Though she enjoyed the opportunity to train and compete back home, Bossi said there was a big difference between playing in Brazil compared to the U.S., particularly being away from her teammates.
“I missed them a lot because we are basically 24/7 together [during the school year],” Bossi said. “I missed the environment of this team and everything.”
Lisac said that while it would be ideal to have the team conditioning together over the summer, WVU’s situation isn’t unique. In fact, most Division I tennis programs have multiple international student-athletes.
The number of international student-athletes on Division I tennis rosters has increased in past years. In 2018, nearly half of all NCAA Division I tennis players came from countries other than the U.S., according to a study done by Cracked Racquets.
Lisac said that in some ways, the summer break can be beneficial to the players.
“It gives them a little bit of a break from having to listen to me all the time,” Lisac said. “I think we don't spend as much time together over the summer, but when we come back at the beginning of the fall semester, I think everyone is a lot more excited to be back together, to see each other again and train as a team again. So, you know, it depends on which side of the coin you look at.”
Coming to campus in January … Maja Dodik 🤩#HailWV pic.twitter.com/Ofdx5JP2I4— WVU Tennis (@WVUTennis) August 18, 2022
The current structure of the off-season also leaves more time for Lisac and his staff to travel for recruiting. The team announced the newest commit earlier this month, senior Maja Dodik of Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Other than Dodik, the entire team is back in Morgantown preparing for their fall tournament slate.