The Mountaineers hosted in-state rival Marshall University on Friday. The team came back from a 1-3 deficit to win 4-3 and move to 4-2 on the season.
Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju (Penny) Hsieh won the match for her team in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5. Even though she was the one on the court, Hsieh said the encouragement from her teammates helped keep her going.
“[I] look at all my teammates, they‘re like, ‘We don't want to lose, we wanna do this together,’” Hsieh said. “So that's definitely really helpful.”
Head coach Miha Lisac had high praise for Hsieh after the match.
“Penny is someone who, on a daily basis, she just puts in the work,” Lisac said. Penny's the type of a player you want the match to come down to.”
Marshall saw a hot start in doubles play, as its pair of Emma Vanderheyden and Johanna Strom took an early 4-0 lead over No. 37 senior aging-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi. Bossi and Chang managed to win one game, but fell 1-6.
Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato played a close match against Marshall’s Gabrielle Clairotte and Rilke Gillar. They found their first lead at 4-3 and pulled away for a 6-4 win off a searing ace from Kucharova.
Fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik played a competitive match early, but found themselves down 2-5 to Aisling McGrane and Sophia Hurrion. The WVU pair battled back, but fell 4-6, giving Marshall the doubles point.
Kucharova started down 2-5 in the first set against Strom, but won the next two in deuce to stay alive. Strom, however, won the set 6-4.
Strom kept her foot on the gas in the second set and Kucharova never quite found her footing. Kucharova lost her match 4-6, 2-6.
Nagato took an early 2-0 lead over McGrane in the first set and eventually went up 4-2. She kept the pressure on, winning the first set 6-3.
McGrane was able to take an early advantage in the next set, as Nagato went down 1-3 to start. Nagato battled back, but fell 4-6 in the second set.
Nagato played a tight third set and pulled it off, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Chang found herself with an early 1-4 deficit against Doreteja Joksovic and ultimately dropped the first set 2-6.
Chang saw a better start to the next set, as she went up 3-2 early. She was able to pull away and win the set 6-3.
Joksovic had the advantage for most of the match, but Chang kept battling back. Chang was outlasted, as she lost 2-6, 6-3, 5-7.
The loss by Chang made the overall score 3-1 in Marshall’s favor. The match came down to Bossi, Dodik and Hsieh.
Bossi faced off against Vanderheyden in the top spot, where she took a 4-2 lead in the first set. She won the final point in deuce to take the first set 6-4.
The second set was back-and-forth for the first half as the two were tied at three games apiece. managed to win the second 6-4.
The beginning of the third set was all Bossi, as she jumped out to a 4-1 lead until Vanderheyden battled back to make it 4-3. Bossi had a chance to win the match at deuce with the score 5-4, but Vanderheyden won and tied it up.
The two traded games, resulting in a tiebreaker for the third set. The first rotation ended with the players tied at three, but Bossi found a way. She came out on top 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4).
Dodik has her way during her whole match against Clairotte . She won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.
With Dodik’s win, the overall score became tied at three. The match came down to Hsieh’s match against Hurrion .
Hsieh took an early 3-0 lead but Hurrion responded with four games of her own. Hsieh was able to jump out to a 5-4 lead and finished it off 6-4 with a deuce point.
The fifth-year senior took another 3-0 lead to start the second set, but Hurrion climbed back to make it 3-3. Hsieh responded with a deuce win to go ahead 4-3, but quickly went down 4-5.
Hsieh then won in deuce to tie it up at 5-5. She won the next game in deuce as well with a well-timed approach shot to go up 6-5. She pulled through to seal the match for her team 6-4, 7-5.
The Mountaineers will take to the court again on Saturday, Feb. 11, as they host Mount St. Mary’s.