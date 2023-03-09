Maja Dodik joined the West Virginia University tennis roster earlier this year. Since becoming a Mountaineer, she has shown potential to be a key player for the team.
West Virginia was recently ranked 51st in the nation for women’s tennis. This marked the highest ranking in the program’s history, and Dodik is a huge factor in this success.
The redshirt freshman from Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina won five of her last six singles matches and currently has an 8-3 singles record this season.
Despite being a newcomer to the team, Dodik swiftly adjusted to the Mountaineer atmosphere.
“Maja is someone who has really clicked with the team very quickly,” head coach Miha Lisac said. “She was able to immerse herself in the group since the day she came on campus.”
Dodik claimed a victory in her first-ever match as a Mountaineer, as she outlasted her opponent 7-5, 6-4 in a No. 6 position singles match against Penn in late January. Since then, she has moved her way up to consistent play at the No. 4 singles position.
She is currently 3-1 when playing at the fourth seed.
In her first appearance at the No. 4 position, Dodik defeated freshman Bella Pescatore from Mount St. Mary’s 6-4, 7-5. Two matches later, she claimed another victory at the No. 4 position, winning 6-3, 6-1 against Morgan State freshman Lauryn Hall.
Most recently, Dodik defeated Howard senior Yemisi Ifederu 6-3, 6-0. The match marked the second time this season she has won a set without losing a single game.
So far this season, Dodik has won numerous matches in a dominant fashion. In all of her singles wins this season, Dodik has not lost a set.
“For my success, the key is to fight,” Dodik said. “I’m a true fighter. Since I started playing tennis at the age of five, I just love to compete.”
Earlier this year, Lisac also recognized how much fight she puts in for every match.
“I think Maja showed that she is someone who is going to battle, lay it on the line, and do everything she can do to bring points to our team,” Lisac said after her Dodik’s performance against Penn State in February.
However, Dodik’s fight and emotion is not the only aspect of her game. During matches and practices, she puts a lot of emphasis on listening to her coaches to improve her abilities on the court.
“She is someone who is very open to listen and develop her game,” Lisac said. “She is open to coaching, and you can already see the progress from two months ago.”
Her teammates also contribute to her success. Whether it is during the match or at practice, Dodik claims that her team always encourages her as much as possible.
“If one girl loses her match and I’m playing next match, she is going to support me the same as if she won the match,” Dodik said.
As a redshirt freshman, Dodik still has more years to develop. With the rest of her collegiate career still in front of her, Lisac is certain there is only more to come.
“She has already taken steps forward, but for her, it is only the beginning,” Lisac said. “She still has a long way ahead of her.”