The West Virginia University tennis team opened up its regular season with a trip to Philadelphia on Saturday with a doubleheader against Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers split on the day, opening their season at 1-1.
The day started at the University of Pennsylvania, where the Mountaineers ultimately fell 2-5.
Penn took the first doubles match as WVU’s sophomore Kendall Kovick and freshman Maja Dodik fell 1-6 to Maya Urata and Iris Gallo of Penn.
The No. 37-ranked duo of senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi had the only doubles win with a 6-2 victory over Penn’s Gavriella Smith and Eileen Wang.
Penn secured the doubles point as Sabine Rutlauka and Juliana Munhoz topped WVU’s junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova 6-3.
The struggle continued for Kucharova in singles play, as she lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to Wang.
Kovick brought the Mountaineers one of their two singles wins after defeating Penn’s Munhoz in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
Chang went up 2-1 early in the first set in her singles match, but lost the first set 2-6. Penn’s Smith kept the pressure up and went on to win the match 6-2, 7-5.
Dodik picked up her first career singles win as a Mountaineer in the season opener, as she topped Saige Roshkoff 7-5, 7-6(4).
Penn sealed the match with a Urata victory over Nagato. Nagato kept it close, but ultimately fell 7-5, 7-6(4).
Bossi’s match was the only one to go to three sets. She had a hot start, winning the first set 6-4. Penn’s Rutlauka was able to battle back, as Bossi fell 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.
The Mountaineers were able to bounce back later in the day with a 4-0 sweep of Temple.
The Mountaineers quickly took the doubles point as Kendall Kovick and Maja Dodik won 6-0 over Temple’s Sean Takebe and Thamara Frasser Kawaratani.
Nagato and Kucharova almost played a perfect match as well, winning 6-1 over Veronica Kulhava and Evie Wei. Bossi and Chang were tied at three with Mario Uchijima and Jamie Wei when the doubles point was secured, resulting in the match going unfinished.
Bossi bounced back in her singles match against Kawaratani, as she won in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-2. Nagato found her first singles win of the season as well, as she topped Uchijima 6-3, 6-2.
Dodik completed the sweep for the Mountaineers as she defeated Takebe 6-2, 7-6(2).
The rest of the matches went unfinished as WVU had secured a 4-0 victory.
The Mountaineers will continue their season on Saturday, Jan. 28 when they travel to play Indiana University.