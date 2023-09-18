The West Virginia tennis team competed in the Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend to kickstart the fall season.
The three-day invitational included six other teams: Virginia, Iowa State, Penn State, Princeton, Maryland and James Madison. WVU picked up six wins in singles and three in doubles.
On Friday, the Mountaineers played in three doubles matches and four singles. Graduate student Ting-Pei Chang and senior Momoko Nagato went 1-1 on the day with a 6-2 victory over Penn State’s Katerina Dimitrova and Kate Zink and a 6-4 loss to Neha Velaga and Eva Elbaz of Princeton.
Fifth-year senior Love-Star Alexis made her debut in gold and blue after playing for Middle Tennessee State for four years. She was partnered with sophomore Maja Dodik and defeated Princeton’s Leena Bennetto and Maddie Jessup, 6-3.
Alexis was the only player to claim a singles victory on Day 1, as she narrowly beat Princeton’s Velaga 7-5, 6-4.
The rest of the team also competed against Princeton players. Dodik and Chang both lost 6-2, 6-2 to Bennetto and Jessup, respectively. Nagato also lost to Bella Chhiv 6-2, 6-4.
Alexis and Dodik played the only doubles match on the second day but fell short. They lost 6-3 to Iowa State’s Isabella Dunlap and Anna Supapitch Kuearum.
Dodik saw Dunlap again in singles, where she fell 7-5, 7-6. Alexis also played against Kuearum again but lost 6-1, 6-2.
Chang and Nagato picked up singles victories on Saturday, as Chang defeated Caroline Nicholls of Iowa State 6-3, 6-2. Nagato played against Dimitrova where she won 6-3, 7-6.
Sunday held two doubles matches for the Mountaineers, where they split 1-1. Nagato and Chang proved victorious over Hope Moulin and Ines Oliveria of JMU, 7-6.
Dodik and Alexis fell short against JMU’s Reka Mateo and Hayley Glen, 6-3.
Alexis lost her singles match 6-4, 6-2 against Cate Broerman of JMU.
Nagato won her final singles match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 over Daria Munteanu from James Madison. Chang also won 6-4, 7-5 over Oliveria.
Dodik snagged a win in dramatic fashion with a 10-point tiebreaker after splitting the first two with Moulin 6-2, 6-7. The Mountaineer sophomore edged out her opponent 10-8 in the tiebreak.
The only three Mountaineers to not compete in the Wahoowa Invitational were juniors Tatiana Lipatova, Michaela Kucharova and Catherine Wassick.
WVU’s fall season will continue from Sept. 22-24 in Charleston, West Virginia, as it will co-host the Thunder in the Mountains with Marshall University.