The West Virginia University tennis team completed a weekend road stint in Virginia on Sunday, suffering a 4-0 loss to Virginia Tech.
Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Catherine Wassick fell hard against Semra Aksu and Tamara Brad Itzhaki. The pair lost 6-0
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova dominated against Erika Cheng and Özlem Uslu, winning 6-0.
Sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang fell behind early in their doubles match against Katie Adreini and Dariya Radulova and never found momentum. They lost 6-0, giving Virginia Tech the doubles point.
Wassick’s match against Andreini was the first to wrap up as she did not win a game, falling 0-6, 0-6.
Chang never found her footing in her first set against Uslu, losing 0-6. She started out the second set tied 1-1 but lost in straight sets 0-6, 1-6.
Kucharova faced off against Brad Itzhaki in the third singles spot. She struggled in her first set, falling 1-6. The sophomore was down 1-4 before making it 4-3 but ultimately fell 1-6, 3-6.
Brad Itzhaki’s win sealed the match for Virginia Tech.
Nagato went down 1-4 to start against Aksu but was able to make it 3-4. Aksu was able to make it 5-4, but Nagato won the next game to tie at five. She lost the first set 5-7 and was down 3-4 in the second when her match went unfinished.
Bossi played a tight first set against Radulova, starting out 3-3. Radulova was able to take a 5-3 lead, but Bossi won four straight to take the first set 7-5. She had a 3-2 lead in the second set when the match was finalized.
Dodik had the advantage for most of her match against Cheng but lost three straight after being up 5-4 to lose the first set 5-7. Her match went unfinished when she was down 1-3 in the second set.
The team will take to the court again on Saturday, Feb. 25 when it hosts a doubleheader against Youngstown State and Morgan State. The matches will start at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. respectively and will be held at Summit Tennis Academy.