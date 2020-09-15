The West Virginia women’s tennis team will participate in the 2020 Fall Circuit this year as announced by athletic director Shane Lyons on Tuesday.
WVU will first travel to The Greenbrier to participate in a tournament on Oct. 16-18. The Mountaineers will then play in their final tournament of the fall at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown on Oct. 23-25.
Head coach Miha Lisac is excited for the circuit and the opportunity it gives the Mountaineers to play with other college teams.
“It’s exciting to be under way with our fall semester and have the opportunity to compete and train when so many other college teams may not have the same chance this fall,” Lisac said in a statement. “Our administration and health professionals have done a fabulous job, and we thank them for their support and for helping us make this happen.”
The fall circuit allows players to compete in matches while having their scores count towards the Universal Tennis Rating. These ratings allow players to boost their global ranking and gain exposure.
The circuit will be run by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, and it begins on Friday. It will run through Nov. 22 and will only feature singles play.