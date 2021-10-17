The West Virginia tennis team wrapped up the Martha Thorn Invitational on Sunday against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Morgantown.
In singles play, West Virginia went 2-4 against Penn State.
“It was a good weekend of competition for us. We’re glad that we can have tough matches throughout the fall circuit,” WVU head coach Miha Lisac said. “We learn a lot from these competitive situations. We had a good bounce back in doubles from the start of this weekend’s tournament and we’re looking forward to doing the same thing in singles at ITA Super Regionals.”
West Virginia freshman Michaela Kucharova defeated Gracey Hirsch, 6-4, 6-0. This was the first win of the day for the Mountaineers, but it would be a good start to a long day on the courts.
In the next three matches, WVU lost all of them. WVU’s Ting-Pei Chang lost, 6-3, 6-0 to Sofiya Chekhlystova and West Virginia’s Kendall Kovick lost 6-1, 6-1. In the third-straight loss, Camilla Bossi was defeated, 6-3, 6-4.
Anastasiia Bovolskaia earned a strong win, 7-6, 6-2, over Penn State’s Sydney Weinberg and Momoko Nagato finished the day for the Mountaineers in a 6-1, 7-6, 10-8, loss.
Overall for the Martha Thorn Invitational, West Virginia won 15 total matches between singles and doubles play.
West Virginia heads to Charlottesville, Virginia, to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Super Regionals on Oct. 22-25.