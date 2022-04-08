The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowgirls dominated the WVU tennis team, annihilating the Mountaineers 7-0 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W.Va. on Friday.
The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-7 Big 12) continue to struggle mightily in Big 12 play, having not won a single match against any of their conference opponents. West Virginia has also been shut out in three of their last four matches.
In doubles, OSU’s Oona Orpana and Martina Zerulo took down senior Anastasia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova, 6-2, to start off the day for the Cowgirls.
The second and final match to finish was Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto’s triumph over freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, identical to Orpana and Zerulo, 6-2. This secured the doubles’ point for Oklahoma State.
Sophomore Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick’s match did not finish, with their opponents Mhai Sawangkaew and Dariya Detkovskaya leading 4-3 when the match was abandoned.
In singles, it was a similar story. The Cowgirls won every single match. The first match to finish was the No. 2 slot, with Sawangkaew thwarting Kovick, 6-1, 6-2.
Orpana followed up Sawangkaew’s win with a victory of her own, taking care of business against Nagato, 6-4, 6-1.
Bovolskaia struggled in her first match in the No. 1 slot, with a 6-0, 6-2 blowout loss to OSU’s Rioux.
Following, Chang battled Zerulo in both sets in the No. 3 match, but ultimately came up short against the Cowgirl, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).
In the No. 6 position, Oklahoma State’s Miyamoto bested Lipatova, albeit a close first set, 7-5, 6-2.
The final match to finish on the day was Sofia Rojas’ battle against Camilla Bossi. It was a first set victory for the freshman Bossi, winning it 6-4. However, Rojas trounced Bossi in the second set, 6-2, and then bested the WVU Spaniard 10-4 in the super tiebreaker to give the Cowgirls the clean sweep.
The Mountaineers have two matches left on the year, as well as two more chances to win a Big 12 conference match.
Next up for West Virginia is a home match versus the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners. First serve for the match is scheduled for Sunday, April 10 at 11 a.m.