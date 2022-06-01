The WVU tennis team concluded their season on April 21 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The team struggled in the 2022 Spring campaign, going 7-17 overall and winless in the Big 12 (0-9). While this past season did not have the best of results, Head Coach Miha Lisac has high expectations for the coming years.
“We have a core of players that will take our team onto the national stage in the upcoming years, and we could not be more excited,” Lisac said in an email.
The team sent out a newsletter in May highlighting the accomplishments of the team in 2022. They defeated Kansas and Baylor in doubles competition and had opportunities to beat seven ranked teams.
The Big 12 is one of the better conferences for women’s tennis. Eight of the ten teams were ranked in the top 75 last season with Oklahoma and Texas finishing in the top 10. Oklahoma and Texas were the National Championship matchup this year, where Texas won their second consecutive national title.
During the Baylor match, the doubles duo of junior Ting-Pei Chang and freshman Camilla Bossi defeated the fifth-ranked doubles tandem of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero. This match secured the doubles point for the Mountaineers as well as making Bossi and Chang the first ever WVU doubles team to be nationally ranked at No. 42.
The roster was certainly revamped in 2022, as the only returning player who had ever seen the court as a Mountaineer was fifth-year senior Nastya Bovolskaia. Sophomore Momoko Nagato returned for her second year, but the WVU tennis team did not have a season in the pring of 2021.
The team featured five freshmen who each had opportunities to play singles during the season. The freshman class consisted of Kendall Kovick, Camilla Bossi, Tanya Lipatova, Michaela Kucharova and Morgantown native Kat Wassick.
“The core of five freshmen from last season are establishing a high standard for our program,” Lisac said in the newsletter.
Another notable freshman beside Bossi is Kendall Kovick. Kovick started the season at the third seed and eventually worked her way to a stint in the top singles spot. In the first Big 12 match, she faced off against seventh-ranked Peyton Stearns of Texas in singles. The freshman started hot by taking the first set 6-3, but lost the next two 1-6 and 3-6.
The only other non-freshman besides Chang, Nagato and Bovolskaia was Penny Hsieh. Hsieh was listed as a senior, but has another year of eligibility left.
Most of the players are now home in their respective countries to train for the fall season, per Lisac. Lisac and Assistant Coach Jacob Eddins are now focusing on recruitment, as there is one more scholarship available for the Fall 2022 season and multiple available for Fall 2023.