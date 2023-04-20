The West Virginia University tennis team’s season concluded on Thursday after losing 4-0 to TCU in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championships.
The match was closer than what the final score showed, as three Mountaineers grabbed three first sets in singles play. The push by the Horned Frogs, however, was too much to overcome.
In doubles play, Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova fell hard to Helena Narmont and Yu-Chin Tsai. Their match was the first to wrap up, as the Horned Frogs won 6-1.
Senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi squared off against Jade Otway and Mercedes Aristegui in the top seed for doubles. After taking a 2-1 lead, Bossi and Chang lost five straight, losing 6-2.
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik went up 3-1 early in their match against Tiphanie Lemaitre and Destinee Martins. Lemaitre and Martins gained momentum, but the match was declared unfinished when the TCU duo took a 5-3 lead.
Bossi was the first to fall in singles against Aristegui in the top spot. Aristegui took the first set 6-3 and ran away with the second one 6-1.
Dodik lost her match in the fourth seed against Jade Otway 6-0, 6-2. Her loss put the Mountaineers in a 3-0 hole in the overall score, meaning they needed to win every remaining singles match to win the match.
Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh took on Margaret Polk of TCU in the sixth seed and won the first set 6-4.
Hsieh went down 3-1 then made it 4-3 in the second set. However, Polk won two straight games to take a 5-4 lead.
Polk won the next game, clinching the win for TCU.
Chang took her first set over Martins 7-5 but dropped the next set 6-2. She trailed 4-2 in the third set when her match went unfinished.
Nagato won her first set in a tiebreak 7-6(2), but Tsai turned it around in the second set, winning 6-2. Nagato led 2-1 in the third when her match was abandoned.
After winning her first set 6-4, Lipatova went down 2-5 in the second set and won five straight to go up 6-5. Narmont sent the set to a tiebreaker, which was level at three apiece when the match was abandoned.
The loss concludes WVU’s season, as the team finished with an 11-12 overall record and a 1-9 conference record.