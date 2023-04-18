The regular season for the West Virginia University tennis team came to close after a 4-0 loss to No. 11 Iowa State on Tuesday evening.
With the loss, the Mountaineers end the regular season 11-11 and 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play. West Virginia finished ninth in the Big 12 this season and will face TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Championships.
In doubles action, fifth-year senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi struggled to get a game and lost 6-0 in the first doubles match.
Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato fell just short at the No. 2 doubles position, losing 7-5 to their opponents to give the doubles point to Iowa State.
At the No. 3 doubles position, redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova were level 5-5, but the match went unfinished after the Cyclones sealed the doubles point.
Kucharova lost 6-1, 6-0 to Miska Kadleckova in the first singles match of the day.
Bossi lost 6-0 in the first set against No. 67 Thasaporn Naklo. Despite a stronger second set, Bossi ultimately was defeated 6-3.
No. 78 Ange Oby Kajuru of Iowa State defeated Chang 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 2 singles position to clinch the team victory for the Cyclones.
All other singles matches went unfinished after the team victory was claimed.
Dodik’s score against Anna Supapitch Kuearum 6-0, 5-1 before their match was cut short.
At the fifth seed, Lipatova and her opponent Sofia Cabezas were level in a tiebreaker 6-6 (2-2) in the first set.
Senior Pei-ju Hsieh won the first set against Xinyi Nong 6-1. Hsieh was down 2-3 in the second set before action was stopped.
The Mountaineers’ Big 12 Championship first-round matchup against TCU is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20. The championship will take place in Lawrence, Kansas and will run from April 20-23.