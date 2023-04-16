The West Virginia University tennis team fell 6-1 to the No. 50 TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday in the final home match of the season.
The team honored fifth-year senior Pei-Ju (Penny) Hsieh after play was finished.
“We will be losing someone that brings a lot of leadership,” head coach Miha Lisac said after the match. “[Hsieh is] an example of how to go about being a student-athlete at the highest level every day.”
Hsieh played a highly competitive singles match for her last outing at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts, as she took on TCU’s Helena Narmont.
After losing the first set 6-3, Hsieh found herself in an extremely close second set. She lost her final point in deuce, falling 6-3, 6-4.
Despite the loss, Hsieh made sure to take in her last home match as a Mountaineer.
“I feel excited but also sad,” Hsieh said. “It's definitely sad, but I'm also excited to move on to a new journey.”
The day started with TCU taking the doubles point. Redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova lost first to TCU’s Destinee Martins and Tiphanie Lemaitre 6-2.
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova lost their match 6-4 to Marcedes Aristegui and Jade Otway. Senior Ting-Pei Chang and Sophomore Camilla Bossi led Yu-Chin Tsai and Narmont 4-4 when the match was declared unfinished.
Chang’s match was the first to wrap up, as she fell 6-1, 6-0 to Aristegui.
Bossi had a back-and-forth first set against Lemaitre but fell 6-4. She only managed to grab one game in the second set, losing 6-4, 6-1.
Dodik never found her footing in the first set against Otway, losing 6-1. The redshirt freshman fought to the end but lost by a final score of 6-1, 6-3.
Otway’s win sealed the overall win for TCU at 4-0.
Nagato struggled against Martins in her first set as she lost 6-2. She kept it close to start the second, but Martins pulled away as Nagato fell 6-2, 6-3.
Kucharova stifled a Tsai comeback in the first set to win 6-4. However, Tsai took the second set 6-2, sending the match to a 10-point tiebreaker.
Kucharova only lost one point in the first rotation to go up 5-1. Despite the efforts by Tsai, Kucharova won the tiebreaker 10-7 to win the match.
If the Big 12 standings stay the same, WVU will face off against TCU again on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament. Lisac said that he would like to see the team get another chance against the Horned Frogs.
”Hopefully we can go back out to Kansas and, and, and play them one more time,” Lisac said. “I would love to be able to go back out and have the players take it back out on Thursday and compete against this team again, because I believe we can do a lot better.”
Next, the Mountaineers will play a rescheduled match against No. 12 Iowa State in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday, April 18. After that, the team will compete in the Big 12 Championship Tournament, starting on Thursday, April 20, in Lawrence as well.