Tennis 2-25-23

Sophomore Camilla Bossi hits a backhand shot against Morgan State at Summit Tennis Academy on Feb. 25, 2023.

 Photo by Luke Blain

The West Virginia University tennis team kicked off its Texas weekend road trip with a visit to Waco on Friday taking on No. 59 Baylor. The Mountaineers managed to grab one singles win for a 6-1 loss.

Senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi struggled in their doubles match against Paula Baranano and Daniella Dimitrov. The Mountaineer duo fell 6-1.

Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and freshman Maja Dodik played in the third doubles spot against Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison . The duo fought hard but ultimately fell 6-2, giving Baylor the doubles point.

Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova had a rough start in their match, as Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson took a 4-1 lead. However, Nagato and Kucharova won three straight games to make it 4-4.

Nagato and Kucharova trailed 5-4 when the match was declared unfinished.

Lipatova’s singles match against Baranano was the first to wrap up, as Lipatova fell 6-2, 6-0. Dodik fell quickly as well against Dimitrova, losing 6-2, 6-0.

Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh never found her footing in the first set against Danielle Tuhten, losing 6-2. She kept fighting through the second set but lost in deuce for a final score of 6-2, 6-1.

Hsieh’s loss sealed the overall win for Baylor.

Bossi played a tight first set against No. 124 Shcherbinina in the top seed but lost 7-5. Shcherbinina ran away with the next one as the Mountaineer sophomore fell 7-5, 6-1.

Kucharova had a highly competitive match in the third seed against Liubov Kostenko. She lost the first set 6-4 but responded with a 6-4 set win of her own.

A 10-point super tiebreaker was played in place of a third set. After one rotation, the two were tied at three points apiece.

Kucharova found some breathing room after the second rotation, going up 8-4. Kostenko tried to battle back, but Kucharova won the tiebreaker 10-7.

Chang dropped her first set to Sahdiieva 6-3, but turned it around in the second set. She found herself tied 5-5.

Sahdiieva took the next game to go up 6-5, but Chang sent it to a tiebreaker.

Chang went down 0-4 before getting her first point in the tiebreaker. Sahdiieva took advantage of her fast start, winning 6-3, 7-6(1).

The Mountaineers will stay in the Lone Star State as they are set to take on No. 14 Texas on Sunday at 11 a.m.