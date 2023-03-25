The West Virginia University tennis team kicked off its Texas weekend road trip with a visit to Waco on Friday taking on No. 59 Baylor. The Mountaineers managed to grab one singles win for a 6-1 loss.
Senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi struggled in their doubles match against Paula Baranano and Daniella Dimitrov. The Mountaineer duo fell 6-1.
Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and freshman Maja Dodik played in the third doubles spot against Baylor’s Anita Sahdiieva and Isabella Harvison . The duo fought hard but ultimately fell 6-2, giving Baylor the doubles point.
Junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Michaela Kucharova had a rough start in their match, as Alina Shcherbinina and Brooke Thompson took a 4-1 lead. However, Nagato and Kucharova won three straight games to make it 4-4.
Nagato and Kucharova trailed 5-4 when the match was declared unfinished.
Lipatova’s singles match against Baranano was the first to wrap up, as Lipatova fell 6-2, 6-0. Dodik fell quickly as well against Dimitrova, losing 6-2, 6-0.
Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh never found her footing in the first set against Danielle Tuhten, losing 6-2. She kept fighting through the second set but lost in deuce for a final score of 6-2, 6-1.
Hsieh’s loss sealed the overall win for Baylor.
Bossi played a tight first set against No. 124 Shcherbinina in the top seed but lost 7-5. Shcherbinina ran away with the next one as the Mountaineer sophomore fell 7-5, 6-1.
Kucharova had a highly competitive match in the third seed against Liubov Kostenko. She lost the first set 6-4 but responded with a 6-4 set win of her own.
A 10-point super tiebreaker was played in place of a third set. After one rotation, the two were tied at three points apiece.
Kucharova found some breathing room after the second rotation, going up 8-4. Kostenko tried to battle back, but Kucharova won the tiebreaker 10-7.
Chang dropped her first set to Sahdiieva 6-3, but turned it around in the second set. She found herself tied 5-5.
Sahdiieva took the next game to go up 6-5, but Chang sent it to a tiebreaker.
Chang went down 0-4 before getting her first point in the tiebreaker. Sahdiieva took advantage of her fast start, winning 6-3, 7-6(1).
The Mountaineers will stay in the Lone Star State as they are set to take on No. 14 Texas on Sunday at 11 a.m.