The West Virginia University tennis team will be in Lawrence, Kansas, this Thursday to compete in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships.
The first round of competition will begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. The quarterfinals will take place on Friday, while the semi-finals will begin on Saturday.
The championship match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
West Virginia finished the regular season 1-8 in conference play, putting the team in ninth place within the Big 12. Most recently, the team fell 0-4 to No. 11 Iowa State.
As the ninth seed, the Mountaineers will face No. 8 TCU in the first round of the championships.
This past Sunday, the Mountaineers lost 1-6 while playing at home against TCU.
“I’m really looking forward to if we have that matchup again,” head coach Miha Lisac said after the match. “I feel that in many ways we left a lot out on the court.”
Sophomore Michaela Kucharova grabbed the only victory in a singles match against Yu-Chin Tsai. Kucharova won the match 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 after a 10-point tiebreaker was held to decide the winner in place of a third set.
In doubles competition against TCU, redshirt freshman Maja Dodik and sophomore Tatiana Lipatova lost the first match 2-6 at the No. 3 position.
Junior Momoko Nagato and Kucharova fell short in a 4-6 loss against Marcedes Aristegui and Jade Otway to seal the doubles point for the Horned Frogs. Fifth-year senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi led their doubles match 4-4, but the match went unfinished after the doubles point was decided.
Despite the losses, Lisac wants to see the Mountaineers get another shot against TCU in doubles
“I would love to square up against them in doubles again," Lisac said. “I would love to be able to go back out on Thursday and compete against this team again, because I believe we can do a lot better.”
Kucharova led the team in overall singles victories with 10 wins this season. While Kucharova primarily plays at the No. 3 singles position, she also grabbed three wins at the No. 2 position. Aside from TCU, she also defeated opponents from Kansas State, Kansas and Baylor during conference play.
The duo of Nagato and Kucharova gathered 10 wins in doubles competition this season. From March 4-18, the pair won four straight matches.
At the No. 1 doubles position, Chang and Bossi managed to grab seven wins during the regular season.
Seventh-seeded Baylor and 10-seeded Kansas State will meet in the first round on Thursday as well. The Bears beat Kansas State 4-2 in the last meeting and finished the season 3-6 in the conference.
Kansas State did not manage to grab a single victory in conference play, finishing 0-9. On March 10, West Virginia defeated Kansas State 4-2 to earn the first conference victory since the 2017-18 season. The victory also marked the first time in program history that WVU beat Kansas State.
Texas finished the season 8-1 to claim the first seed in the conference. In the quarterfinals, Texas will compete against the winner of West Virginia and TCU.
Second-seeded Oklahoma also ended the season with a 8-1 record, winning every conference match besides a 2-5 loss to Texas on the road. Oklahoma will meet either Baylor or Kansas State in the quarterfinal.
Texas and Oklahoma are also the NCAA Women’s Tennis Regular season Champions, as they both finished with 18 wins. Texas ended the season 18-4, while Oklahoma finished 18-8.
The other quarterfinal matchups will include No. 3 Iowa State facing No. 6 Kansas, as well as No. 4 Oklahoma State against No. 5 Texas Tech.
Texas is the reigning back-to-back Big 12 Champion, having defeated Baylor 4-0 in 2021 and Oklahoma 4-2 in 2022. After winning the 2022 Conference Championship, Texas beat Oklahoma again in the National Championship for its second-straight national title.
The Mountaineers will play at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20. Live scores will be available on the Big 12 Conference website.