The Mountaineer tennis team played its last away match of the 2023 campaign on Sunday, losing 7-0 to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
The day began with doubles play, as sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and freshman Michaela Kucharova fell 6-1 to OSU’s Martina Zerulo and Alana Wolfberg.
Oklahoma State claimed the doubles point with a win from the No. 21-ranked duo of Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez. Senior Ting-Pei Chang and Sophomore Camilla Bossi led 5-2 over Sofia Rojas and Kristina Novak when the match was declared unfinished.
Lipatova was the first to fall in singles play against Gonzalez 6-2, 6-2.
Bossi had a rough outing against No. 111 Alana Wolfberg. Wolfberg outlasted Bossi 6-2, 6-2.
Miyamoto sealed the win for the Cowgirls as she topped Dodik 6-3, 6-1.
Kucharova fell in her singles match as well, losing the first set 6-0. She took a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but ultimately lost 6-4.
Nagato lost a three-set match in the fifth seed. After dropping the first set 6-1, Nagato turned it around to take the second one 6-3.
The third set was not as favorable to the WVU junior, as she fell 6-4.
Chang lost her first set 6-3 but won the second set in a tiebreaker 7-6(2). A 10-point tiebreaker was played in place of a third set, which Chang lost 10-2.
All three of the Mountaineers’ last matches will be home, with the first being against No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Summit Tennis Academy.