Hsieh Tennis 2-25-23

Fifth-year senior Pei-Ju Hsieh hits a lob against Morgan State at Summit Tennis Academy on Feb. 25, 2023.

 Photo by Luke Blain

The Mountaineer tennis team played its last away match of the 2023 campaign on Sunday, losing 7-0 to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

The day began with doubles play, as sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and freshman Michaela Kucharova fell 6-1 to OSU’s Martina Zerulo and Alana Wolfberg.

Oklahoma State claimed the doubles point with a win from the No. 21-ranked duo of Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez. Senior Ting-Pei Chang and Sophomore Camilla Bossi led 5-2 over Sofia Rojas and Kristina Novak when the match was declared unfinished.

Lipatova was the first to fall in singles play against Gonzalez 6-2, 6-2.

Bossi had a rough outing against No. 111 Alana Wolfberg. Wolfberg outlasted Bossi 6-2, 6-2.

Miyamoto sealed the win for the Cowgirls as she topped Dodik 6-3, 6-1.

Kucharova fell in her singles match as well, losing the first set 6-0. She took a 2-0 lead to start the second set, but ultimately lost 6-4.

Nagato lost a three-set match in the fifth seed. After dropping the first set 6-1, Nagato turned it around to take the second one 6-3.

The third set was not as favorable to the WVU junior, as she fell 6-4.

Chang lost her first set 6-3 but won the second set in a tiebreaker 7-6(2). A 10-point tiebreaker was played in place of a third set, which Chang lost 10-2.

All three of the Mountaineers’ last matches will be home, with the first being against No. 10 Iowa State on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at Summit Tennis Academy.

Tags