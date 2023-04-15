The West Virginia University tennis team faced off against the No. 35-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown. The Mountaineers lost their fifth straight match, falling to 11-9 on the season and 1-6 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech took the doubles point, as TTU’s pairing of Avelina Sayfetdinova and Metka Komac topped WVU’s sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang 6-3. The doubles point was clinched with Artina Oreshchenkova and Andreea Lila defeating sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik 6-2.
The two wins ended the doubles match involving sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato, which they trailed 5-4 at the time.
However, WVU head Miha Lisac was pleased with how they did, saying they’re getting better.
“I think what we've seen from Misha and from Mo like throughout, the beginning and middle of the season, it looked like they're starting to play with more and more confidence,” Lisac said. “They're starting to play a little bit higher level together.”
In the singles matches, Texas Tech started off with wins when Sayfetdinova defeated Chang 6-0, 6-2. Next, Olivia Peet defeated Bossi 6-3, 6-0 to make it 3-0 in Texas Tech's favor.
The Red Raiders clinched the win when Metka Komac defeated Dodik 6-0 and 6-4, giving them the fourth of seven points that were up for grabs, enough to be guaranteed victory. They then added on to that when Lila beat Lipatova 6-3, 6-2 to make it 5-0.
Kate Dmittichenko beat Nagato 7-5, 6-2 to increase it to 6-0, and Texas Tech completed the sweep when Cristina Tiglea defeated Kucharova 7-6(5), 7-5 to win 7-0 over West Virginia.
Lisac said the positive he takes is that the team is doing a lot of things right and that that’s the first step towards winning.
“The fact that we are more and more and more putting ourselves in good situations [is the biggest positive],” Lisac said. “We cannot be successful unless we're doing that over and over and over again. But now, we also can't be successful unless we learn how to turn those situations in our favor.”
The Mountaineers will be back in action at home on Sunday, when the TCU Horned Frogs face them at noon.
A free flat screen TV will be up for grabs to be given away to a fan who shows up to the Mountaineer Tennis courts to watch WVU tennis in action. In the case of inclement weather, the match will be played at Summit Tennis Academy.