The WVU tennis team played at Summit Tennis Academy for the first time this season as it hosted Northern Kentucky. The Mountaineers won 4-1, making its record 3-1 with its third straight win.
The day started with doubles play, where the Mountaineers saw some new lineups. Sophomore Michaela Kucharova and junior Momoko Nagato played a perfect match in the top seed against NKU’s Laura Sola Grau and Mariajose Hernandez, winning 6-0.
Sophomore Catherine Wassick played her first doubles match of the year with fifth-year senior Penny Hsieh against Sonia Tandelova and Angela Rinaldi. The two struggled in their match and lost 2-6.
The doubles point came down to sophomore Camilla Bossi and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik against Ashlee Fisk and Elizabeth Rozin. After going down 3-4, Bossi and Dodik took a 5-4 lead.
Fisk and Rozin were able to claw back and send the match to a tiebreak. Bossi and Dodik went up 2-1, but quickly ended up down 2-4. Bossi and Dodik were outlasted and fell 4-7 in the tiebreak, giving NKU the doubles point.
Kucharova gave the Mountaineers a good start for singles play against Hernandez. She dominated in the first set 6-1 and won the second set 6-3.
Bossi bounced back from her doubles loss against Rozin in the top seed. She blew by Rozin 6-1 in the first set and was able to hold her off to win the second one 6-4.
Nagato won a tight first set 6-4 against Ananya Kothakota. Kothakota kept it close in the second set as well, but Nagato pulled away to win the match 6-4, 6-3.
Senior Ting-Pei Chang faced off against Ashlee Fisk in the second seed. Chang won her match in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.
Hsieh and Dodik’s respective matches went unfinished. Dodik won her first set 6-3 and Hsieh won hers 7-6 (2).
The Mountaineers will be back on the court on Sunday as they host Penn State at noon.