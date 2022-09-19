The WVU women’s tennis team participated in the Wahoowa Invitational tournament this past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. This was their first tournament out of five for their fall season.
West Virginia head coach Miha Lisac said he was happy with the way the team competed in the tournament and to start the fall season.
“This was a great weekend for us to start the fall season," Lisac said. "We saw a lot of great competition from our players. It's always important to us as we build the program that we are growing as competitors.”
The Mountaineers faced off against the likes of Virginia, Auburn, Princeton and Old Dominion. They tallied six wins with three in both doubles and singles.
Two of the doubles wins came from the pair of junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Misha Kucharova with one on Saturday and another on Sunday. The other doubles win was by Senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Tanya Lipatova on Saturday.
Chang also won two of the singles matches she played in.The other singles win went to Misha Kucharova.
Doubles Results Day 1 (Fri., Sept. 16)
Julia Adams/Natasha Subhash (UVA) def. Kendall Kovick/Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-1
Sara Ziodato/Nicole Kiefer (UVA) def. Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2
Single Results Day 1 (Fri., Sept. 16)
Natasha Subhash (UVA) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2, 2-6, 11-9
Sara Ziodato (UVA) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 7-5, 6-1
Julia Adams (UVA) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 7-6 (7), 3-0 Ret.
Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Nicole Kiefer (UVA), 4-6, 6-1, 10-5
Doubles Results Day 2 (Sat., Sept. 17)
Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana def. Adeline Flach/Anastasia Astakhova (AU), 6-4
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Maia Sung/Leena Bennetto (PRIN), 7-6 (7-3)
Singles Results Day 2 (Sat., Sept. 17)
Daria Frayman (PRIN) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-2
Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Adeline Flach (AU), 6-3, 7-6(8)
Leena Bennetto (PRIN) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-1, 7-5
Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Grace Joyce (PRIN), 6-1, 6-3
Anastasia Astakhova (AU) def. Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU), 6-3, 6-4
Doubles Results Day 3 (Sun., Sept. 18)
Tatsiana Sansnouskaya/Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Ting-Pei Chang/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-1
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Alexandra Viktorovitch/Allison Isaacs (ODU), 7-5
Singles Results Day 3 (Sun., Sept. 18)
Tatsiana Sansnouskaya (ODU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 7-6 (4), 6-2
Alexandra Viktorovitch (ODU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-3, 6-1
Sofia Johnson (ODU) def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-3, 6-4
Alesya Yakubovich (ODU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2, 2-6, 10-5
Allison Isaacs (ODU) def. Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU), 6-2, 6-2
WVU will co-host the Thunder in the Mountains tournament with Marshall in Charleston on Sept. 23-25. This will be the third time since 2019 that the tournament will take place as Marshall and WVU will welcome VCU and Cincinnati.