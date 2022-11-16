Junior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Camilla Bossi were both newcomers to the Mountaineer tennis team just a year ago. Since then, they have made program history in multiple areas, including being the first-ever doubles tandem to receive a national ranking.
“Of course, [it’s] like a really good feeling of reward, like feeling that all the work is paying off and we are doing a good job,” Bossi said.
Bossi and Chang most recently were invited to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-American tournament in early October to compete in doubles, marking the first time WVU players had been invited. While the two lost in the first rounds of the main draw and consolation, they are still proud of the accomplishment.
“It was a good experience just to be able to go there and then participate at high-level tennis,” Chang said.
The two first made program history last spring season when they became nationally ranked. The ITA ranks the top 75 teams along with the top singles players and doubles tandems respectively.
They debuted at No. 42 after defeating the then-No. 5-ranked duo of Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero from Baylor. They were consistently in the rankings from then until the end of the season where they finished at No. 75.
“It was a crazy feeling to know that we were able to beat a real good doubles team,” Bossi said. “We were actually the underdogs and we were able to turn the match over.”
However, the two did not start last spring season as partners. They were on different doubles teams for four matches before head coach Miha Lisac made the change.
After that, Bossi and Chang finished the season 20-12 overall and 2-5 in Big 12 play.
The duo puts a lot of emphasis on strategy, as being on the same page during a match is important.
“If I tell Pei that I will serve wide and I mess up and I serve deep, we will lose the point because each play has its own serve and on return,” Bossi said. “So it's something that we need to be extremely precise.”
One thing that helps the two work together so well is their relationship off of the court. Chang and Bossi both said they are very close friends outside of tennis as well.
“We are pretty much like best friends here,” Chang said. “Like, we always hang out together. We go get food together. I would say we pretty much do everything together.”
Bossi shares the same sentiment and believes their friendship is a key factor in their game.
“I think that most people think that we just put work on court, so practice together and everything, but I feel that all teams, they all do that,” Bossi said. “But I think the difference between me and Pei is that we are friends outside of the court.”
Lisac takes pride in the accomplishments of Bossi and Chang but said that all players on the team are important. While they help advance the program, it helps them continue to make strides as well.
“It’s a credit to their work,” Lisac said. “Equally as important as it is, you know, and as they're enjoying the results, individually, they are taking pride in what they are doing in terms of helping us build the program here long term.”