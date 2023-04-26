The West Virginia University tennis team’s season concluded this earlier this month. Head coach Miha Lisac took time to reflect on what the spring term brought for his Mountaineers, as well as look toward the future of the program.
“We really took a big step forward as a program this year,” head coach Miha Lisac said on the Mountaineer Sports Insider podcast.
WVU finished with an 11-12 overall record with a 1-8 conference record for ninth place in the Big 12.
The season held multiple achievements for the program. The Mountaineers achieved the highest national ranking in program history at 51 and also claimed their first Big 12 win since the 2017-18 season with a 4-2 victory over Kansas State.
While the team is more talented than with prior seasons, Lisac said that the culture is a big reason for the improvements.
“What is different about this group, compared to the teams and groups that we had in the past, is that they are sticking together through the thick and the thin,” Lisac said. “They are continuing to support each other. They come to work every day and look to continue to improve and get better, regardless of how we competed throughout the weekend.”
One player who has proven to be a leader for the Mountaineers is sophomore Camilla Bossi. Bossi played in the top speed in singles for every match after primarily being in the fourth and fifth seeds as a freshman.
“She went home over the summer and really took it upon herself to dedicate her summer to training, competing, developing [and] growing. And she did extremely well,” Lisac said. “And that allowed her to take a big leap from year one to year two on the tennis courts.”
Several players took big steps in the 2023 campaign. Another Mountaineer in particular made stride is sophomore Michaela (Misha) Kucharova.
“I actually wouldn't even say from last season to this season, I would say that Misha had one of the biggest turnarounds that I have seen within one year,” Lisac said.
Kucharova finished her freshman season with an 8-6 singles record and a 3-7 doubles record. Last, she was a consistent piece of the singles lineup, achieving a 10-11 record with a 11-9 record in doubles alongside junior Momoko Nagato.
The Mountaineers will only lose one player going into next year — fifth-year senior Pei-Ju (Penny) Hsieh. However, the team landed fifth-year senior transfer Love-Star Alexis, who spent last season as the top-seeded singles player for Middle Tennessee State.
Even after the progress made last season, Lisac believes there is more to be done.
“We are not very far from some of the top players in the Big 12,” Lisac said. “And that's what’s exciting about us concluding the year, and then moving into the work over the summer [and] fall, and really building towards what we're going to accomplish next year."
The team’s season may not be fully over, as there is still a chance they could make the eight-team NIT tournament. If the Mountaineers qualify, fans can watch them compete in the tournament on Amazon Prime Video.
The full interview on the Mountaineer Sports Insider podcast, which is available on all podcast streaming platforms.