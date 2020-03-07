The West Virginia tennis team traveled to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns in the team’s first Big 12 Conference road trip of the season on Friday, falling 6-1.
In singles competition, sophomore Nicole Roc dominated in her match by beating her opponent in the first set 6-0, and then finishing it off in the second set 6-1. Roc’s score earned her first place and was the only point scored by the Mountaineers.
In senior Sofia Duran’s first set, she went 6-7 but could not make a comeback, losing the second set 2-6.
After that, the Mountaineers struggled, sophomore Anastasiia Bovolskaia went 0-6 in the first set, and then 1-6 in the second. Junior Giovanna Caputo also went 0-6 in the first set, and then in the second set trying to make a comeback went 4-6.
Freshman Kat Lyman went 3-6 in her first set, and then 1-6 in the second. Junior Anne-Sophie Courteau started off strong with a 4-6 in the first set, but fell behind in the second 2-6.
In doubles, Courteau and Lyman started the Mountaineers off, ending with a score of 4-6. Caputo and Roc went 0-6 against their Longhorn opponents.
Finally, Bovolskaia and Duran gave the Mountaineers their closest chance, but could not make it with a score of 4-5.
WVU is back in the game on Saturday against Baylor in Waco, Texas at 6 p.m.