The WVU women’s tennis team wrapped up play at the third annual Thunder in the Mountains tournament on Sunday in Charleston, West Virginia.
"We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall,” WVU tennis head coach Miha Lisac said.
WVU finished the weekend with 20 total wins in the tournament, with 13 singles victories and seven doubles wins. Two doubles tandems went undefeated on the weekend, with the team of senior Ting-Pei Chang and sophomore Tanya Lipatova along with junior Momoko Nagato and sophomore Misha Kucharova.
Once again, WVU co-hosted the tournament with Marshall. This year, the two in-state teams welcomed CIncinnati and VCU.
The overall champion of the weekend was VCU, as they tallied the most No. 1 seed victories.
Doubles Results vs Marshall (Day 1 – Fri., Sept. 23)
Momoko Nagato/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Cassie McLay/Elizabeth Pendergast (CIN), 6-2
Ting-Pei Chang/Kendall Kovick (WVU) def. Kelli Niehaus/Maria Santilli (CIN), 7-5
Pei-ju Hsieh/Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Katie Ferguson/Natasha Opaciuch (CIN), 6-3
Doubles Results vs VCU (Day 1 – Fri., Sept. 23)
Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Anastasia Smirnova/Gabriela Davidescu (VCU), 6-4
Chang/Kovick (WVU) def. Victoria Smirnova/Emma Valletta (VCU), 6-3
Yelizaveta Karlova/Victoria Matasova (VCU) def. Hsieh/Lipatova (WVU), 7-6(2)
Singles Results vs Marshall (Day 1 – Fri., Sept. 23)
Emma Vanderheyden (MU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 1-6, 6-4, 10-8
Johanna Strom (MU) def. Kendall Kovick (WVU), 4-6, 6-4, 10-2
Tatiana Lipatova (WVU) def. Aisling McGrane (MU), 6-3, 2-6, 10-8
Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Rieke Gillar (MU), 6-0, 6-2
Momoko Nagato (WVU) def. Andjela Lopicic (MU), 6-4, 6-3
Pei-ju Hsieh (WVU) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (MU), 6-4, 6-2
Catherine Wassick (WVU) def. Kylie Fisher (MU), 6-4, 6-1
Doubles Results vs Marshall (Day 2 – Sat., Sept. 24)
Nagato/Kucharova (WVU) def. Vanderheyden/McGrane (MU), 7-6(6)
Chang/Kovick (WVU) def. Strom/Lopicic (MU), 6-1
Gillar/Hurrion (MU) def. Hsieh/Lipatova (WVU), 6-4
Singles Results vs Cincinnati (Day 2 – Sat., Sept. 24)
Pendergast (CIN) def. Kucharova (WVU), 6-3, 3-6, 10-5
Kovick (WVU) def. Santilli (CIN), 6-4, 6-4
McLay (CIN) def. Lipatova (WVU), 7-5, 7-6
Chang (WVU) def. Niehaus (CIN), 6-4, 6-3
Nagato (WVU) def. Ferguson (CIN), 6-2, 6-2
Hsieh (WVU) def. Opaciuch (CIN), 2-6, 6-3, 10-4
Bruno (CIN) def. Wassick (WVU), 6-0, 6-1
Singles Results vs VCU (Day 3 – Sun., Sept. 25)
V. Smirnova (VCU) def. Kucharova (WVU), 6-3, 6-0
A. Smirnova (VCU) def. Kovick (WVU), 2-6, 6-1, 10-4
Lipatova (WVU) def. Karlova (VCU), 0-6, 7-6(4), 10-6
Chang (WVU) def. Matasova (VCU), 7-6(4), 2-6, 10-6
Nagato (WVU) def. Davidescu (VCU), 6-3, 6-3
Hsieh (WVU) def. Valletta (VCU), 4-6, 7-5, 10-8
Draskovick (VCU) def. Wassick (WVU), 6-0, 6-1
The Mountaineers will take the court again when they host the Martha Thorn Invitational, from Oct. 7-9. Louisville, James Madison, Duquesne and Penn State teams will make the trip to Morgantown to compete.