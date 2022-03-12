The Mountaineer tennis team dominated the Towson Tigers Saturday, taking a 7-0 sweep at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W. Va.
WVU got a much needed victory in the win column, as well as for their moral, having lost their last four matches prior to Saturday.
In doubles, freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang took care of business against Towson’s Themis Haliou and Sissi Axelsson, beating them 6-1.
The second match to finish was senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova’s, as they gave the doubles’ point to WVU. They would defeat Amelia Lawson and Lea Kosanovic by another 6-1 score.
The final doubles’ match of the day resulted in a third and final 6-1 defeat in West Virginia’s favor. Freshmen Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova handled business against Jessica Assenmacher and Antonia Lawson.
In singles, it was more of the same, as West Virginia won all six matches.
The No. 1 match finished up first. Kovick annihilated Lawson, 6-0, 6-1.
After Kovick’s drubbing of Lawson, Bovolskaia was next to score WVU a point. She topped Jessica Assenmacher, 6-4, 6-2.
Kucharova joined WVU’s winning ways with a strong showing. She defeated Sarah Pospischill 6-2, 6-3.
Chang played in a bit of a closer match, but was still victorious 6-4, 6-4 over Towson’s Hailou.
Bossi added the fifth singles’ victory for WVU on the ledger, dismantling Axelton 6-0, 6-1.
The final victory of the day for the Mountaineers belonged to senior Pei-ju Hsieh, defeating her opponent Elessa Jacob’s by a score identical to Bossi’s, 6-0, 6-1.
The Mountaineers picked up a much needed victory going into the start of conference play, as they improve to 7-7 on the spring season.
The Mountaineers look to build on their momentum going into their next match, playing the Texas Longhorns on Friday, March 18 in Morgantown. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Summit Tennis Academy.