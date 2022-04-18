Tennis vs. Oklahoma 4/10

West Virginia's Anastasiia Bovolskaia hits the ball against Oklahoma on April 10, 2022 at Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W. Va.

 By Jake Taylor, Photographer

The West Virginia University tennis team dropped its final match of the regular season, 6-1, against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Sunday, Apr. 17th.

The loss to the Cyclones wraps up a disappointing spring season for the Mountaineers; however, they were able to win a match against the Cyclones, something the team struggled doing in Big 12 play.

West Virginia (7-15, 0-8 Big 12) came up short in doubles. The freshman duo of No. 73 Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang fell short to Christin Hsieh and Thasaporn Naklo, 6-4.

The last two pairs fell short with a score of 6-2 to the Cyclones, giving the No. 30-ranked team an advantage going into singles play.

The No. 4 spot, sophomore Momoko Nagato finished first with a 6-3, 6-2, loss to Anna Kuearum Supapitch.

Iowa State’s singles players won the next two matches. Starting off with No. 56 Thasaporn Naklo, she knocked off senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia, 6-3, 6-2. Shortly after, freshman Kendall Kovick came up short to No. 91 Ange Oby Kajuru, 6-3, 6-1.

In the No. 3 match, Chang lost 6-1 in the first set to Miska Kadleckova, and then battled with the Cyclone in the second set. Kadleckova would outlast the Mountaineer junior, 7-5, in the third set, to increase Iowa State's lead to 5-0 on the day.

With two matches remaining, Bossi came up short, losing 6-4, 6-1, to Chie Kezuka, before freshman Tantiana Lipatova helped the Mountaineers avoid the sweep. The freshman fell, 6-4, in the first set, battling back, 6-5, in the second set against Sofia Cabezas. Lipatova took on the match with Cabeza’s retirement in the second set.

The Mountaineers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on April 21-24, to play in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by TCU, for what could be their final match(s) of the season.

