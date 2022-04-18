The West Virginia University tennis team dropped its final match of the regular season, 6-1, against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Sunday, Apr. 17th.
The loss to the Cyclones wraps up a disappointing spring season for the Mountaineers; however, they were able to win a match against the Cyclones, something the team struggled doing in Big 12 play.
West Virginia (7-15, 0-8 Big 12) came up short in doubles. The freshman duo of No. 73 Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang fell short to Christin Hsieh and Thasaporn Naklo, 6-4.
The last two pairs fell short with a score of 6-2 to the Cyclones, giving the No. 30-ranked team an advantage going into singles play.
The No. 4 spot, sophomore Momoko Nagato finished first with a 6-3, 6-2, loss to Anna Kuearum Supapitch.
Iowa State’s singles players won the next two matches. Starting off with No. 56 Thasaporn Naklo, she knocked off senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia, 6-3, 6-2. Shortly after, freshman Kendall Kovick came up short to No. 91 Ange Oby Kajuru, 6-3, 6-1.
In the No. 3 match, Chang lost 6-1 in the first set to Miska Kadleckova, and then battled with the Cyclone in the second set. Kadleckova would outlast the Mountaineer junior, 7-5, in the third set, to increase Iowa State's lead to 5-0 on the day.
With two matches remaining, Bossi came up short, losing 6-4, 6-1, to Chie Kezuka, before freshman Tantiana Lipatova helped the Mountaineers avoid the sweep. The freshman fell, 6-4, in the first set, battling back, 6-5, in the second set against Sofia Cabezas. Lipatova took on the match with Cabeza’s retirement in the second set.
The Mountaineers will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on April 21-24, to play in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by TCU, for what could be their final match(s) of the season.