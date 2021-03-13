The West Virginia tennis team fell to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns by a score of 7-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Mountaineers (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) were swept in doubles, as they were defeated in the No. 1 and No. 3 positions by a score of 6-1 and lost the No. 2 position with no contest.
Going into singles, Nadya Maslova finished first in the No. 3 position, losing to Kylie Collins 6-1, 6-1. Redshirt senior Hunter Bleser finished in the No. 4 position against Fernanda Labrana, losing in two sets.
Freshman Momoko Nagata was defeated by Charlotte Chavatipon 6-0, 6-0, and was the deciding set for Texas (11-1, 1-0 Big 12). This was West Virginia’s first Big 12 loss of the season.
Texas’ Anna Turati defeated junior Anastasia Bovolskaia 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 1 position. Behind her in the No. 6 position was junior Nicole Roc, who was beaten by Marta Perez 6-2, 6-0. Texas completed the sweep against WVU when senior Anne-Sophie Courteau lost to Malaika Rapolu 6-0, 6-3.
"We had a tough day on the tennis courts overall with a few bright spots on the team," WVU head coach Miha Lisac said. "We will give credit to Texas, as they are one of the top teams in the country and deservedly so. We need to be able to put this match behind us and get ready for Baylor on Sunday."
WVU travels to Waco, Texas, next to take on No. 12 Baylor on Sunday to conclude its two-match road trip to Texas. The meet is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.