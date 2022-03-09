The WVU tennis team battled the Michigan State Spartans, but ultimately lost 4-3 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers (6-7) got out of their slump in doubles, having lost the doubles’ point in their last three matches. Senior Anastasia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova dismantled Charlotte Gisclon and Dagmar Zdrubecka, 6-1.
The next victory came from freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang, beating Nicole Stephens and Ayshe Can, 7-6, with a 3-0 tiebreaker.
The Mountaineers dropped one doubles’ match, with freshmen Kendall Kovick and Michaela Kucharova losing to Mary Lewis and Maja Pietrowicz in a close, entertaining match.
In singles, the Mountaineers picked up two wins, but the two wins were not enough to secure the upset over the ranked Spartans (8-2).
WVU’s initial singles’ victory came from Lipatova in the No. 4 match, defeating the Spartans’ Asyhe Can, 6-4, 6-4.
Bossi gave West Virginia its second and final singles’ victory of the day, beating MSU’s Charlotte Gisclon in a very competitive match, 7-6 (3-0), 6-4 in a very entertaining match.
The Spartans recovered from their doubles’ loss in a strong fashion, winning four single matches to notch the victory.
The initial singles’ match of the day was a victory in the Spartans’ win column, as Mary Lewis handled business against Kovick, 6-1, 6-3.
MSU’s Pietrowicz had the edge against Bovolskaia, playing a strong first and third set, only faltering in the second set. Pietrowicz won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
Nicole Stephens and Chang had a remarkable tiebreaking set, with Stephens thrashing Chang in the tiebreaker, 16-0. The final was in favor of Stephens, 7-6 (16-0), 6-3.
The last match to finish, as well as the deciding victory for Michigan State was Lauren Lemonds’s triumph over Kucharova. Kucharova battled valiantly in the first two sets, winning the first set, but Lemonds battled in the final two sets to win the match. Lemond’s victory was 5-7, 7-6 (6-0), 6-2.
West Virginia tennis is in a bit of a slump, now having lost four in a row, making their record 6-7 on the year.
The Mountaineers will return to action next against the Towson Tigers on Saturday, March 12. The match will be at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown with first serve is scheduled for 3 p.m.