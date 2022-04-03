The West Virginia University tennis team closed the weekend in Kansas on Sunday as the Mountaineers lost once again 4-0 to No. 50 Kansas State, at the Mike Goss Tennis Center, in Manhattan, Kan.
This is the sixth straight match dropped by the Mountaineers (7-13, 0-6 Big 12) putting them behind early in the conference play.
In doubles, WVU was in close matches all day in their three doubles’ matches. Sophomore Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick started the Mountaineers off in the right direction, as they defeated Florentine Dekkers and Ioana Gheorghita, 6-4.
In the No. 1 slot, No. 42-ranked pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang lost to Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, 6-4.
The pair of senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova were the last hope for the Mountaineers and winning the doubles point. They battled KSU’s Dinara Alloyarova and Manami Ukita, pushing it to 6-6, forcing a tie-breaker. Bovolskaia and Lipatova dropped the match, 7-6(4), giving Kansas State (9-9, 1-5 Big 12) the doubles point.
Bovolskaia finished first in singles play in the No. 2 slot. Karine-Marion Job crushed the senior in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, before Kovick was trounced by Linares in the No. 1 position, 6-2, 6-0.
In the No. 6 slot, Lipatova battled the Wildcat’s Anna Turco. Turco fought off the freshman, 6-4, 6-3, to get the match-clinching point for KSU.
Three matches for West Virginia did not finish, as Chang’s, Nagato’s, and Bossi’s matches were abandoned.
The Mountaineers return to Morgantown, on April 8, for the first of a pair of their final homestand. West Virginia will host No. 11 Oklahoma State on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m.