The West Virginia University tennis team started its Big 12 weekend in Kansas on Friday, losing 4-2 to No. 22 Kansas, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center, in Lawrence, Kan.
West Virginia won the doubles point to start off the day, but ultimately came up short to the ranked Jayhawks.
In the No. 1 slot, the No. 42 pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang dropped their match to KU's No. 54 Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Titova, 6-2.
West Virginia did pull out the victory in the final two matches, as sophomore Momoko Nagato and freshman Kendall Kovick edged Raphaelle Lacasse and Tiffany Lagarde, 6-4.
Following Nagato and Kovick’s triumph, senior Anastasiia Bovolskaia and freshman Tatiana Lipatova fought off Sonia Smagina and Carmen Roxana Manu, winning 7-6.
Kovick was the first to finish in the No. 1 match, as she lost to No. 63-ranked Titova in two sets, 6-3, 6-0. With the victory, the Jayhawks tallied their initial point of the day to tie up the match to 1-1.
The No. 6 slot wrapped up a little bit after No. 1, with Lipatova winning WVU’s only singles victory. She defeated Lacasse, 6-3, 7-5.
Kansas would win the next three matchups 3-0 to defeat the Mountaineers.
During the final two matches, Bovolskaia lost to Ngounoue, 6-2, 6-3, before Bossi came up short to Lagarde, 6-4, 6-1.
In the No. 3 slot, and the final match of the day, Chang dropped the first set, 6-1, before winning the second, 6-3, against Smagina, to force the tiebreak. This match however, did not finish.
The Mountaineers (7-12, 0-5 Big 12) will return to action next on Sunday, Apr. 3, when they will take on the Kansas State Wildcats. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m., at the Mike Goss Stadium, in Manhattan, Kan.