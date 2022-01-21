West Virginia freshman Momoko Nagato prepares to return a shot during a WVU tennis match during the 2020-21 season.

 Photo courtesy of WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia tennis team dropped their first match of the season, losing 4-1 to Penn State on Friday afternoon at the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center, in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Mountaineers (0-1) fell behind early, as Penn State (1-1) went up 1-0, following two straight victories in doubles. No. 2 Michaela Kucharova and Camilla Bossi first fell 6-3 in doubles, followed by No. 3 Anastasia Bovolskaia and Tatiana Lipatova losing 6-2 in their doubles match, and giving Penn State the first point of the match.

In singles, Penn State continued their momentum, picking up two quick victories to go up 3-0.

West Virginia’s No. 3 Bovolskaia lost 6-0, 6-0, putting Penn State up 2-0. West Virginia’s No. 1 Momoko Nagato would fall in similar fashion, losing 6-1, 6-1 and giving Penn State a commanding 3-0 lead.

West Virginia needed a victory to stay alive and they got it in the form of a two-set win from Kucharova. The freshman won her first set 6-2, and then won the second set 6-3, to put West Virginia on the board, 3-1.

It would be a valiant effort from No. 2 Ting-Pei Chang, but she would lose in three sets. Chang got off to a good start, winning the first set 6-2. She would be forced to go to a third set after she dropped the second set 6-3. Chang would inevitably lose however, dropping the third set 6-3, and giving Penn State their fourth point needed to secure a victory.

Before Penn State clinched the match, West Virginia’s No. Bossi had lost the first set 6-2, but was up in the second set 5-1, while No. 6 Lipatova had lost the first set 6-3 and was up 6-5 in the second set.

West Virginia will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 30 against Cleveland State in Cleveland, Ohio.

